Almost all Maryland sports betting happens on mobile apps; Fanatics joins the game

There are now 10 approved mobile sports wagering apps up and running in Maryland, with Fanatics being the newest.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering license to Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC, doing business as Fanatics Sportsbook.

In addition to the mobile sports betting apps approved in Maryland, there are also 10 retail sports wagering facilities in the state, but the lion’s share of fan bets are placed on the mobile apps.

In April, Maryland Lottery and Gaming, reported sportsbooks handled more than $328.4 million in bets, with 95.4% of the total through mobile apps.

The state’s share of sports wagering was $3.9 million, which goes to the Blueprint for Maryland Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Fans do win on many of their wagers. Prizes paid to players in April through both mobile and retail bets totaled $292.8 million.

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December with five retail locations in December 2021. The first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. To date, they have contributed a total of $20.7 million to the Blueprint for Maryland fund.

In addition to Fanatics, the other mobile sportsbooks approved in Maryland are Barstool Sportsbook, Betfred Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsPet and SuperBook.

In addition to five Maryland casinos, additional retail betting sites are Bingo World in Brooklyn Park, Greenmount Station in Hampstead, Long Shot’s in Frederick, FedEx Field and Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County.