Owner of DC’s closed Providence Hospital may turn campus into housing

Providence Hospital owner Ascension Health has hired two local developers to draft potential re-uses for the hospital’s closed campus in Northeast D.C.

D.C.-based Menkiti Group and Bethesda-based EYA will hold a series of public meetings for input, as well as work with District officials in advancing a redevelopment plan. Potential uses include senior housing, mixed-income housing, market rate housing, and public community space.

EYA is committed to an affordable housing component of any redevelopment of the hospital campus.

Redevelopment plans would not include the Carroll Manor Nursing Home, and two operating medical office buildings that would remain open. EYA has also agreed to work with the Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School to redevelop the St. Vincent’s building on the campus as a new location for the school, currently across the street from the hospital campus.

More than a dozen meetings are planned with neighbors and the rest of the public starting early this month.

Providence Hospital closed the majority of its campus operations in Northeast D.C.’s Michigan Park neighborhood in 2019. The nonprofit hospital was founded in 1861.

There is no timeline or budget for the hospital’s redevelopment, and developers say the concept for redevelopment is still in its infancy.

In fact, the conceptual redevelopment is so new, the Providence Reimagined website, where members of the public can find a schedule of meetings and sign up for them, has a FAQ page that says “coming soon.”