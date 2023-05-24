ManTech co-founder George Pedersen dies

ManTech co-founder George Pedersen. (Courtesy ManTech International)(ManTech International)

George Pedersen, one of the best-known names in government IT contracting circles, has died.

Pedersen was 87. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Pedersen co-founded ManTech International with Franc Wertheimer in 1968 with a single Navy contract to develop war-gaming models for submarines. The company now has more than 9,000 employees with $2.7 billion in revenue last year.

Originally founded in New Jersey, ManTech International moved its headquarters to Herndon, Virginia in 1976. Pedersen oversaw more than 50 acquisitions in his time with the organization.

Pedersen also led ManTech’s public offering in 2002.

“He was an early founder in our industry as well as a leader in the growth of the Greater Washington, D.C. region. He was gifted in business, an adaptive and decisive leader, and most of all committed to the missions that helped secure the lives and liberties of our nation’s citizens,” said ManTech chairman Kevin Phillips.

Pedersen stepped down as CEO in 2018. ManTech was acquired by D.C.-based The Carlyle Group in 2022 for $4.2 billion.

George is survived by Marilyn Pedersen, his wife of 61 years, three daughters: Chris Lancaster (husband Brian Lancaster), Jenny Warren (husband Kent Warren) and Maggie Pedersen, and three grandchildren: Eric Lancaster, who is a ManTech employee (wife Abby Lancaster), Hailey Warren and Carson Warren.