How to write a resignation letter

If you're about to quit a job, your first instinct may be to run out of your employer's doors and never be seen again. But don't do that. Instead, you may want to write a resignation letter.

It isn’t always necessary, of course, but a well-crafted resignation letter can be a professional and classy way to end a job.

Really, it doesn’t even have to be particularly well-crafted to do the job. Mostly, you just need to pull up a Word document and start typing.

But before you type out your parting words to your employer, we’ll cover everything you need to know about writing the perfect resignation letter.

Should You Even Send a Resignation Letter?

Maybe not.

“In most cases, a written resignation is not necessary,” says Shonn Colbrunn, executive director of the Boerigter Center for Calling and Career at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

On the other hand, Faith McClellan, dean of career development at the Lazarus Center for Career Development at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, says that “in many industries and companies, a letter is expected, and it could be considered poor form not to do so.”

In other words, listen to your instincts. If you feel like a resignation letter seems over the top for your job or exactly the right decision, you are probably correct.

Still, it probably can’t hurt to send one either way.

When Should You Send a Resignation Letter?

Many experts will say you should tell your employer in an actual conversation that you are leaving before you hand over that letter of resignation.

That may not be welcome news, of course, if you were half thinking of faking your death to get out of this job and are absolutely dreading the idea of having a face-to-face discussion with your boss or manager about quitting. You may have been hoping your resignation letter could do all of the talking for you. But, alas, career experts suggest having a conversation first and writing second.

“Resignation letters usually come after you’ve shared the news verbally with your immediate supervisor. The best way to resign is in person or on Zoom if you work remotely,” says Laura Mills, based out of Newmarket, New Hampshire, and head of early career insights at The Forage, a company that offers virtual job simulations where you can get a sense of what it’s like to work in a career before you actually commit to an internship or job.

“Taking the time to speak directly with your supervisor about your resignation shows respect for your employer and your relationship with your boss,” Mills says. “Resigning in person or over the phone is more courteous than sending a simple text or an email. Beyond common courtesy, it benefits you if you want a referral from your former manager.”

So, again, share the news that you’re leaving, and then you can either turn in the resignation letter down the road, or even hand it to your supervisor right after you’ve discussed leaving.

How to Write a Resignation Letter

If you’re going to write a resignation letter, it shouldn’t be hard. In fact, if it is hard, and you’re spending a lot of time on it, you’re probably doing it wrong. Here is what several experts suggest when writing a letter or resignation:

This should not be the Great American Novel. “Less is more when it comes to resignation letters,” says Stephen Craft, dean of the Hammack School of Business at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven, Georgia.

“Many people write resignation letters with too much detail,” McClellan says. “A resignation letter should be short and to the point. Simply explain why you’re leaving and the date of your departure. It’s also helpful to convey appreciation to your employer, as long as this is sincere.”

Assuming that you can stick around for the standard two weeks, McClellan also suggests stating a commitment to fulfill your responsibilities until you leave and, if you want to, that you’ll help with a transition plan.

Stay classy. The last thing you want a resignation letter to do is burn bridges.

“A resignation letter is not the place to vent,” Colbrunn says. “If you have concerns, share those in an exit interview or with someone at the company that you trust.”

Craft echoes that sentiment: “A resignation letter is not the occasion to vent your frustrations or cast recriminations upon your soon-to-be former employer. If your firm offers an exit interview, then vent away.”

“For the letter, take the high road and stick to the facts,” says Craft, who is a man of very few words when it comes to explaining a departure in prose: “Resignation, effective date, thanks for the opportunity and that is all.”

In fact, if you were hoping your resignation letter might change your company for better — by spelling out what a wretched organization it is, or by politely suggesting that the corporate culture has some room for improvement — this is not the way to leave a lasting positive change.

“Typically, organizations do not analyze or study trends on the contents of resignation letters as they do with exit interviews. Your feedback, even if it is constructive or mostly positive, has a better chance of getting noticed through that process,” Colbrunn says.

Here Is a Resignation Letter Template:

You’ll want to put this in your own words, but you might write something like the following:

Your name Your address Your city, state, ZIP code Your phone number Your email address

Date

Name of your boss Title Organization name Organization address Organization city, state, ZIP code

Dear Mr./Ms. (Last Name),

I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning from my position as (Title) at (Company Name). My final day will be (two weeks from the date of letter above).

I have thoroughly enjoyed working with (Company Name). However, I have decided to accept another opportunity.

During my last two weeks, please know that I will do everything I can to assist you in any way I can in preparation for my departure, such as finding and training a replacement. In addition, I have three unused vacation days and plan on using those on (list the dates).

Thank you for everything you have done to help my career and make my time at (Company Name) such a pleasure. I truly wish you and the organization all the best in the future.

Sincerely, (Your Signature) (Your Typed Name)

Again, this is just a resignation letter example. You’ll want to put your own spin on it, and if you didn’t absolutely love working for the company, you could remove words of praise. However you write your resignation letter, you should be honest and not disingenuous, and as positive as possible.

Obviously, you may not have any vacation dates that you plan on using, but Colbrunn says that a resignation letter can be a good place to mention a few specific housekeeping items like that.

A Few Other Things to Remember About Resignation Letters

Resigning doesn’t have to be tricky, but it’s definitely not the same everywhere, and thus resignation letters are sometimes submitted differently. A few more things to consider.

There may be software involved. “The format in which you formally resign will vary from company to company. Some will require a written letter, others will require you to resign within their (human resources) system, and others will require both,” Mills says.

You do not need to actually say why you are resigning. “Most companies will ask why you’re resigning, but you are not required to share that information. You can use phrases like ‘taking some time to determine my next role‘ or ‘taking on a new and challenging role,'” Mills says.

You could resign in ways other than submitting a formal resignation letter. As noted earlier, not every job requires a formal resignation letter. Sometimes a conversation will suffice. You could send a text, but nobody actually recommends that. And even though it is sometimes done, no sane career expert would ever suggest you quit a job over social media.

“Being critical in public or on social media is never a good look and extremely unprofessional,” Craft says. “If an employee is critical as they depart the job, the next employer should assume that you will be critical of them down the road.”

But a short, polite resignation letter is never going to get you into trouble and will end things on a pleasant note. “Always bear in mind that your last impression will be a lasting impression,” Mills says.

Update 05/11/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.