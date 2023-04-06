DC metro unemployment rate falls to pandemic-era low 2.9%

The D.C. metro area's unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in February, down from 3.0% in January and 3.2% a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Among cities with a population of at least one million, Birmingham, Alabama and Miami tied for the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.2%. Las Vegas still has the highest big city jobless rate, at 6.0% in February.

Among all metros, Ames, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin had the lowest unemployment rates, at 1.9% in February. El Centro, California again had the highest at 15.6%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reports that unemployment rates were lower in February than a year ago in 228 of the 389 metropolitan areas, higher in 131 and unchanged in 30. A total of 95 metro areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0%, and 12 had rates of 8.0% or higher.

Unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly metropolitan area unemployment rates and changes in civilian labor force.