Home Chef plans production facility, hundreds of jobs, in Maryland

Prepared meals and meal kit delivery company Home Chef will open its fourth production facility and its first on the East Coast in Baltimore, Maryland, this summer.

The Chicago-based company said the 170,000-square-foot production facility, at 1701 East Patapsco Avenue, will create more than 500 jobs in Baltimore by 2024.

“Our new facility will put us even closer to our customers, allowing us to deliver fresher ingredients and a wider range of meal options to East Coast homes, ” said Erik Jensen, Home Chef’s chief executive. “Maryland is a great place for our first home in this part of the country.”

The Baltimore facility will be Home Chef’s largest by volume, accounting for 30% of meals it delivers nationwide.

The company will receive assistance with project costs and location services through a partnership with the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund and Baltimore Development Corporation.

Home Chef was founded in 2013. In addition to home delivery, its meals are available at grocery stores. It makes both meal kits home cooks complete and ready-to-heat meals.