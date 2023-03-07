Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Ashburn-based DXC Technology ends…

Ashburn-based DXC Technology ends takeover discussions

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 7, 2023, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ashburn, Virginia-based DXC Technology, one of the D.C.-area’s largest employers, has ended talks about an unsolicited takeover offer from an unnamed source.

Last October, the company confirmed it was approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition. DXC confirmed it held preliminary discussions and shared company information with the bidder.

“Due to the financial sponsor’s challenges in raising the necessary capital, as a result of current market conditions, no formal proposal was received by the company and DXC has terminated the discussions,” DXC said in a statement.

At the time of the announcement of the takeover offer in October, Bloomberg News reported it came from Hong Kong-based investment group Baring Private Equity Asia.

DXC has been both target of takeovers and an acquisition company itself. In 2021, it rejected an unsolicited takeover offer bid by French IT firm Atos SE, calling the offer inadequate. In 2019, DXC acquired Swiss-based technology firm Luxoft Holding Inc. for $2 billion.

DXC recently relocated its corporate headquarters from Tysons to One Loudoun. It was formed by the merger of Computer Sciences Corp. and Hewlett-Packard’s enterprise services business in 2017.

It has about 15,000 employees in the D.C. area and more than 134,000 worldwide. DXC had $16.3 billion in 2022 revenue. The company’s IT services include IT systems modernization.

More than 240 of its clients are Fortune 500 companies.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up