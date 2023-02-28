Md.-based government contractor relocates headquarters to Fairfax Co.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based government contractor Amentum Services Inc. will relocate its headquarters to Chantilly, Virginia, and create 157 new jobs.

The company will invest $495,000 as part of its relocation, according to the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

Last year, Amentum acquired Arlington-based contractor PAE Inc. for $1.9 billion. In 2020, it acquired McLean-based government contractor DynCorp for a reported $1 billion.

The company now has 44,000 employees in 85 countries, including several locations in Virginia.

The Fairfax Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the headquarters for the county. A company spokesman said Amentum received no state or county incentives as part of its headquarters relocation.

“The relocation of our company headquarters grants more convenient access not only to our local employees, customers and partners, but also for everyone in our extended team who are doing business in the Washington, D.C. area,” said Amentum CEO John Heller.

Heller, formerly chief executive at PAE Inc., became CEO of Amentum as part of the acquisition. The new headquarters will be consolidated with its existing office at 4800 Westfields Boulevard in Chantilly.

Amentum’s work includes engineering, project management and solutions integration. The company was formed in 2020 through the sale of AECOM’s management services division.