Bond Vet to open Logan Circle clinic

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 10:10 AM

New York-based Bond Vet will open its fourth veterinary location in the D.C. area in Logan Circle on Feb. 20.

Bond Vet, whose first location opened in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019, has built its business model around pet owner convenience — with same-day visits, walk-in appointments and weekend and evening hours.

Its clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, including holidays. They offer general practice veterinary care, as well as urgent care treatment.

It has 35 locations in the New York area, D.C. and Boston. Its other D.C. area locations are in Capitol Hill, Bethesda and Arlington.

Also, it puts emphasis on the veterinarians it employs, with continuing education stipends and growth paths.

“It’s important to me that we’re raising the bar for the veterinary experience, both for our hardworking clinic teams and our clients,” said co-founder Dr. Zay Satchu.

The Logan Circle location is next to West Elm and Ace Hardware on 1733 14th Street NW.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

