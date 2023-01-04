SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Artworks rescued from Afghanistan kick off Tysons exhibit

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 4, 2023, 8:51 AM

The artworks selected for the mall’s first exhibition have traveled from Afghanistan. (Courtesy Tysons Corner Center)

Tysons Corner Center partnered with ArtsFairfax last year with a call for artists to showcase their talents. The first art group to debut the shopping mall’s exhibition is ArtLords, featuring paintings that were rescued from Afghanistan when the Taliban took over in August 2021.

ArtLords is a global collective of self-proclaimed art “activists,” promoting artworks the group believes exemplify culture, social and political issues through street art.

ArtLords has an office in Tysons, space in Istanbul and an underground office in Afghanistan. It is also an ArtsFairfax grant recipient.

The artworks selected for the mall’s first exhibition have traveled from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan, France and the United States. Some are painted by the recently-evacuated artists of ArtLords from Afghanistan who are now settled in North America.

Tysons Corner Center will activate spaces throughout the mall for artwork displays throughout the year. The ArtLords collection is on the second level by the Macy’s, and will be on display for eight weeks.

Tysons Corner Center and ArtsFairfax continue to take applications from artists for consideration to be featured in future art displays.

Tysons Corner Center originally opened in 1968 as one of the first enclosed mega-malls in the U.S. It attracts about 20 million visitors a year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

