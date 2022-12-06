Home » Business & Finance » Maryland casino gaming revenue…

Maryland casino gaming revenue falls from record October

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 9:01 AM

There was a significant drop off in gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos in November, after what had been the best month ever for the casinos in October.

All six casinos generated $163.4 million in gaming revenue last month. That’s up 1.9% from a year ago but down sharply from the $212.9 million in gaming revenue in October.

The state will collect $67.7 million of November’s total for various state-funded programs, the largest share of which goes to the Education Trust Fund, receiving $49.3 million.

Year-over-year gaming revenue at the state’s largest casino, MGM National Harbor, totaled $71.6 million, up 5.5% from a year ago, but down from more than $115 million in October gaming revenue.

Live! Casino & Hotel had $57.1 million in November gaming revenue, down 1.8% from a year ago. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $16.3 million in November gaming revenue, down 0.6% from November 2021.

Gaming revenue at the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino, and Rocky Gap Casino, all saw a year-over-year decline in gaming revenue.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue and state program distributions online.

