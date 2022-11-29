SmartRoof to create 400 new jobs as part of Northern Virginia expansion

Roofing and solar installation company SmartRoof will relocate its operations from McLean, Virginia, to Reston and create more than 400 new jobs as part of its expansion.

The six-year-old company will relocate to 11091 Sunset Hills Road, taking 25,000 square feet of space, and invest $350,000 as part of its expansion.

Virginia competed with Maryland for the new SmartRoof headquarters. Among incentives, the company is eligible for income tax credits for new full-time jobs it creates, through the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit program, administered by the Virginia Department of Taxation.

SmartRoof expects to create 410 new jobs over the next five years. The company currently has 109 employees at its Virginia location, according to a company spokesman.

SmartRoof was founded in 2016 and is now one of the 50 largest roofing companies in the U.S., for both residential and commercial projects.

In addition to the D.C. area, its markets include eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Delaware and Florida.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the company to secure its expansion in Fairfax County.