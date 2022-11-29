Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Business & Finance » SmartRoof to create 400…

SmartRoof to create 400 new jobs as part of Northern Virginia expansion

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 29, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Roofing and solar installation company SmartRoof will relocate its operations from McLean, Virginia, to Reston and create more than 400 new jobs as part of its expansion.

The six-year-old company will relocate to 11091 Sunset Hills Road, taking 25,000 square feet of space, and invest $350,000 as part of its expansion.

Virginia competed with Maryland for the new SmartRoof headquarters. Among incentives, the company is eligible for income tax credits for new full-time jobs it creates, through the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit program, administered by the Virginia Department of Taxation.

SmartRoof will create more than 400 new jobs as it moves from McLean to Reston. (Courtesy YouTube/SmartRoof)

SmartRoof expects to create 410 new jobs over the next five years. The company currently has 109 employees at its Virginia location, according to a company spokesman.

SmartRoof was founded in 2016 and is now one of the 50 largest roofing companies in the U.S., for both residential and commercial projects.

In addition to the D.C. area, its markets include eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Delaware and Florida.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the company to secure its expansion in Fairfax County.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up