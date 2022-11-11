ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Marriott launches brand for bleisure travelers: Apartments by Marriott

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 12:01 PM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International is launching a brand that will cater to “bleisure” travelers — those who combine business trips with vacation time, a niche of traveler that has expanded since the pandemic began.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will also appeal to younger travelers’ desire for more accommodation options, Marriott said.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will cater to those who combine business trips with vacation time, a niche of traveler that has expanded since the pandemic began. (Courtesy Marriott International)

Marriott’s brands already include Marriott Executive Apartments in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will focus on the U.S. and Canadian markets. It will differ from its other extended stay brands by not having on-site food and beverage services, meeting spaces or retail.

In addition to living rooms, bedrooms and full kitchens, the apartments will have in-unit washers and dryers. The properties will be positioned in the upscale and luxury segments.

Marriott operates 8,200 hotels under 30 existing brands. It opened 77 new hotels last quarter, and ended the quarter with more than 1,000 hotels under construction.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

