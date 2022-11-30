Indian generic drug maker will invest $12.5M in Prince William Co. facility

Granules will create 57 jobs. The company already has a research and development facility in Chantilly, Virginia, where it employs 130 people.

Granules India Ltd., which manufactures off-patent drugs, including generic versions of Advil, Tylenol and Mucinex, will invest $12.5 million to open a pharmaceutical packaging operating in Prince William County.

Granules will lease 79,000 square feet at Parkway 66, an industrial campus at 7413 Cushing Road in Manassas. It will house packaging lines and clean rooms to package and ship pharmaceuticals currently outsourced to other companies.

“The addition of a U.S. packaging facility will result in Granules being among the few pharmaceutical companies to be vertically integrated from API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) to packaging, which will bolster the robustness of Granules supply chain while also enabling the company to reach even faster to consumers’ growing needs for pharmaceutical products,” said Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Granules founder.

The company cited Prince William County’s responsiveness, diverse workforce and the site’s proximity to several major seaports as reasons for choosing the site.

Virginia competed with Maryland for the project.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia. Former Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince William County with the project.

Granules, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, has eight manufacturing facilities globally.