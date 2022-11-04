ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Home » Business & Finance » Gannett newsroom workers stage…

Gannett newsroom workers stage 1-day strike

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 4, 2022, 12:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

About 200 newspaper journalists employed by McLean, Virginia-based Gannett staged a one-day strike Friday to protest recent layoffs and cuts to benefits.

The union journalists, who are members of the Communications Workers of America, work in newsrooms at 14 Gannett-owned papers in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California.

Gannett, which reported a $54 million third quarter loss this week, cut 400 jobs and eliminated 400 open positions in August. In October, it implemented furloughs and suspended company 401(k) matches. It also offered severance for voluntary resignations.

“Gannett is actively sabotaging our democracy by attacking its own journalists. The company has the money to invest in journalists and it should start doing that immediately instead of fighting them,” said John Schleuss, president of NewsGuild-CWA.

Gannett employees at a recent union lunch-out protest. (Courtesy Communication Workers of America)

“We continue to bargain in good faith to finalize contracts that provide equitable wages and benefits for our valued employees,” Gannett said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Gannett, publisher of USA Today, owns more than 100 daily newspapers.

In August, unionized workers held a coordinated “lunch-out” with hundreds of employees rallying during lunchtime to protest layoffs.

The layoffs are part of a broader move by Gannett to cut costs. It has targeted $200 million to $240 million in annualized cost savings through both temporary and permanent actions.

In addition to a quarterly loss, Gannett’s $717.9 million in third quarter revenue was 10.3% lower than the same quarter a year ago.

Gannett’s bright spot during its most recent quarter was digital. It saw 28.5% year-over-year digital-only paid subscriber growth, reaching 1.98 million paid subscribers.

Total digital revenue from advertising and subscribers now accounts for almost 36% of Gannett’s revenue.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up