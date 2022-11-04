Gannett newsroom workers stage 1-day strike

About 200 newspaper journalists employed by McLean, Virginia-based Gannett staged a one-day strike Friday to protest recent layoffs and cuts to benefits.

The union journalists, who are members of the Communications Workers of America, work in newsrooms at 14 Gannett-owned papers in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California.

Gannett, which reported a $54 million third quarter loss this week, cut 400 jobs and eliminated 400 open positions in August. In October, it implemented furloughs and suspended company 401(k) matches. It also offered severance for voluntary resignations.

“Gannett is actively sabotaging our democracy by attacking its own journalists. The company has the money to invest in journalists and it should start doing that immediately instead of fighting them,” said John Schleuss, president of NewsGuild-CWA.

“We continue to bargain in good faith to finalize contracts that provide equitable wages and benefits for our valued employees,” Gannett said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Gannett, publisher of USA Today, owns more than 100 daily newspapers.

In August, unionized workers held a coordinated “lunch-out” with hundreds of employees rallying during lunchtime to protest layoffs.

The layoffs are part of a broader move by Gannett to cut costs. It has targeted $200 million to $240 million in annualized cost savings through both temporary and permanent actions.

In addition to a quarterly loss, Gannett’s $717.9 million in third quarter revenue was 10.3% lower than the same quarter a year ago.

Gannett’s bright spot during its most recent quarter was digital. It saw 28.5% year-over-year digital-only paid subscriber growth, reaching 1.98 million paid subscribers.

Total digital revenue from advertising and subscribers now accounts for almost 36% of Gannett’s revenue.