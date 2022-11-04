ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Brooklyn Bowl to bring lanes and concerts to Buzzard Point

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 4, 2022, 8:52 AM

New York-based Brooklyn Bowl has signed on to a planned mixed-use development in D.C.’s Buzzard Point for a high-tech bowling alley and a large live concert venue.

The 38,000-square-foot, two level lease with Hoffman & Associates is the first retail lease announced for the mixed-use project, which will also have 455 apartments, an acre of public space and other retail at Parcel B next to Audi Field. It will also be the headquarters for Volunteers of America, which will operate the project’s senior affordable housing units.

Hoffman & Associates breaks ground next year and it’s expected to be completed in 2025.

New York-based Brooklyn Bowl has signed on to a planned mixed-use development in D.C.’s Buzzard Point for a high-tech bowling alley and a large live concert venue. (Courtesy Brooklyn Bowl)

Brooklyn Bowl DC will have 14 lanes of bowling, a craft bar and a full-service restaurant with a menu developed by New York City’s Blue Ribbon Restaurants. Brooklyn Bowl partners with Live Nation for concerts at its locations, and the D.C. concert venue will have a 1,200-person capacity.

Brooklyn Bowl concert bookings cover a wide range of musical acts and multiple genres.

The D.C. location will take the development’s ground and second floors and anchor the double-sided retail and entertainment corridor between Parcel B and Audi Field.

The first Brooklyn Bowl opened in Brooklyn in 2009. There are other locations in Las Vegas, Nashville and Philadelphia.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

