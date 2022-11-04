Brooklyn Bowl to bring lanes and concerts to Buzzard Point

New York-based Brooklyn Bowl has signed on to a planned mixed-use development in D.C.'s Buzzard Point for a high-tech bowling alley and a large live concert venue.

The 38,000-square-foot, two level lease with Hoffman & Associates is the first retail lease announced for the mixed-use project, which will also have 455 apartments, an acre of public space and other retail at Parcel B next to Audi Field. It will also be the headquarters for Volunteers of America, which will operate the project’s senior affordable housing units.

Hoffman & Associates breaks ground next year and it’s expected to be completed in 2025.

Brooklyn Bowl DC will have 14 lanes of bowling, a craft bar and a full-service restaurant with a menu developed by New York City’s Blue Ribbon Restaurants. Brooklyn Bowl partners with Live Nation for concerts at its locations, and the D.C. concert venue will have a 1,200-person capacity.

Brooklyn Bowl concert bookings cover a wide range of musical acts and multiple genres.

The D.C. location will take the development’s ground and second floors and anchor the double-sided retail and entertainment corridor between Parcel B and Audi Field.

The first Brooklyn Bowl opened in Brooklyn in 2009. There are other locations in Las Vegas, Nashville and Philadelphia.