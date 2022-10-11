Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations

Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week.

In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.

In Richmond, WRIC ABC and WRIC Cozi TV would no longer be carried. Norfolk would lose WVBT Fox, WAVY NBC, WAVY getTV and WAVY CBN.

Other affected markets include the following:

Philadelphia;

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania;

Freehold, New Jersey;

Buffalo, New York;

Queens, New York;

Albany, New York;

Greenwich, Connecticut;

Providence; Rhode Island.

The Fios TV contract with Nexstar ends Friday, Oct. 14.

According to Verizon, “Nexstar has proposed charging over 64% more for its programming. Verizon remains committed to making these channels available to our customers, but simply cannot agree to such unreasonable increases.”