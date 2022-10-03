Peloton strikes broad partnership deal with Hilton

McLean, VA-based Hilton Worldwide has partnered with Peloton to put its exercise bikes in nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels by the end of the year.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide has partnered with exercise bike maker Peloton, putting its bikes in fitness centers at nearly all of its 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels by the end of the year.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership is an industry first, according to the press release, making Hilton the first hospitality company to feature Peloton bikes across its entire U.S. portfolio. Hilton has 18 hotel brands, from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria.

Peloton said 90% of its members are more likely to stay at hotels with Peloton equipment, while 1.6 million Peloton rides have been logged at hotels over the past year.

Peloton had a surge in sales during the pandemic thanks to health-conscious consumers staying at home, but has since been struggling with sales growth, with the company’s stock collapsing over 2021.

The Hilton announcement comes after two other recent deals: Peloton is now selling its equipment on Amazon, and last week it announced a deal to sell its bikes at Dick’s Sporting Goods locations, its first deal with a brick-and-mortar retailer.

As part of the Hilton deal, Hilton Honors members will have access to a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App, and discounts on buying some Peloton connected fitness products.