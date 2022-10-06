RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Maryland casinos report loss in gaming revenue year over year

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 11:19 AM

Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor still generated the most gaming revenue among Maryland casinos in September, at $63.8 million, though that was down 8.2% from a year ago. Live! Casino & Hotel had $56.8 million in September gaming revenue, up 0.6% from last year.

The state’s third-largest casino, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, had $17.3 million in gaming revenue last month. down 1.6%.

Gaming revenue totals were mixed for the state’s three smaller casinos, with September totals up at Ocean Downs, and lower at Hollywood Casino and the Rocky Gap Casino.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue figures and contributions to state programs online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

