Maryland casinos report loss in gaming revenue year over year

Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor still generated the most gaming revenue among Maryland casinos in September, at $63.8 million, though that was down 8.2% from a year ago. Live! Casino & Hotel had $56.8 million in September gaming revenue, up 0.6% from last year.

The state’s third-largest casino, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, had $17.3 million in gaming revenue last month. down 1.6%.

Gaming revenue totals were mixed for the state’s three smaller casinos, with September totals up at Ocean Downs, and lower at Hollywood Casino and the Rocky Gap Casino.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue figures and contributions to state programs online.