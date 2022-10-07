RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Business & Finance » Hurricane leads Allegiant to…

Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida.

Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next May 2023, but that hurricane-related delays caused the resort to push back the opening to next September.

The company said the extent of the damage is not yet known. The final damage assessment and the availability of construction resources could cause the new opening date to be moved up or back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant said access to the resort site has been limited since last week’s storm, but it appears that damage was limited because structures are being built 16 feet above the normal high tide line and the company built a seawall along Charlotte Harbor.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Survey: Return to the office part 2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up