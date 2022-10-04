HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Blackbaud, Acuity Brands rise; AXT, KalVista fall

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Blackbaud Inc., up $8.12 to $53.13.

Clearlake Capital disclosed an 18.4% stake in the software and services provider focused on the nonprofit sector.

Poshmark Inc., up $2.04 to $17.61.

The online marketplace for second-hand goods is being bought by Naver.

AXT Inc., down $1.48 to $5.53.

The semiconductor materials supplier gave investors a disappointing financial update.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $8.39 to $5.85.

The drug developer unexpectedly ended a study for a treatment aimed at a rare disorder, hereditary angioedema.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., up 38 cents to $3.52.

The biotechnology company announced several company buyouts, including Altar and Circularis.

FedEx Corp., up $7.66 to $159.12.

The package delivery service announced an accelerated plan to buy back $1.5 billion of its stock from Morgan Stanley.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., up $1.53 to $21.49.

The developer of infectious disease treatments won a contract with the the U.S. government for flu prevention and other diseases.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $7.85 to $167.50.

The lighting maker reported encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

