UK-based vintage paint and paper purveyor Farrow & Ball comes to Bethesda Row

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 9:44 AM

Farrow & Ball, the 78-year-old U.K.-based historically correct vintage paint and wallpaper company — known for its quirky tint names, such as Dead Salmon, Mole’s Breath, and Sulking Room Pink — is opening a showroom at Bethesda Row in Maryland.

The new location will be Farrow & Ball’s second D.C.-area showroom. There is one in Friendship Heights.

Farrow & Ball has been based in Dorset, England, since 1946.

Farrow & Ball has a following for its handcrafted wallpapers and richly pigmented paints that are based on historic color palettes. It has worked with organizations, including the National Trust, to create near-exact matches of colors for restorations of historic buildings.

The company’s paints are expensive, costing more than $100 per gallon.

Farrow & Ball’s other services include showroom and in-home consultancy.

The 1,200-square-foot showroom at Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row will open in December.

According to home and lifestyle guide Domino, the name Dead Salmon was derived from an old painter’s invoice from 1805 found in a historic hall in England.

Farrow & Ball has 63 showrooms in the U.K., Europe and North America.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

