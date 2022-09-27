RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Jabil, Hertz rise; Avidity, Provident Financial fall

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Provident Financial Services Inc., down $2.89 to $20.27.

The parent company of Provident Bank is buying Lakeland Bancorp.

Jabil Inc., up $1.26 to $57.42.

The electronics manufacturer beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 70 cents to $16.52.

The car-rental company is reportedly teaming with BP to develop a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Avient Corp., down $1.89 to $31.04.

The maker of plastics and other materials cut its financial forecast for the year as it faces weaker demand.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down 56 cents to $97.23.

The restaurant operator’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Avidity Biosciences Inc., down $2.05 to $16.70.

Regulators put a partial hold on enrolling new patients for a study of the company’s potential treatment for a genetic muscle disorder.

Emerson Electric Co. down 8 cents to $73.06.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments is selling its business in Russia to local management.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.76 to $85.74.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

