RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 55 cents to $83.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 63 cents to $90.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.52 a gallon. October heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.41 a gallon. October natural gas fell 69 cents to $7.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.40 to $1,681.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $19.62 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.49 Japanese yen from 143.46 yen. The euro fell to 98.31 cents from 99.09 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

CISA, industry expanding effort to secure operational technology

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up