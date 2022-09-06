RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $86.88 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.91 to $92.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.57 a gallon. October natural gas fell 64 cents to $8.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,712.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $17.91 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $3.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 142.91 Japanese yen from 140.55 yen. The euro fell to 99.10 cents from 99.29 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

New CISOs come on board at VA, Treasury, Transportation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up