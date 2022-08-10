WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Mortgage Bankers Association gets deal on Dupont Circle HQ lease renewal

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 10, 2022, 10:30 AM

The Mortgage Bankers Association has renewed its headquarters lease at 1919 M St. NW in D.C., and negotiated a lower price for the renewal.

The MBA occupies the fifth floor of the eight-story building at 20th and M streets, near Dupont Circle. It renewed a lease through 2035 for roughly 35,000 square feet.

1919 M Street in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy JBG Smith)

Avison Young, which brokered the lease renewal for MBA, said it was able to reduce its rent costs by more than $4.2 million over the life of the lease.

Building owner JBG Smith will also fund substantial renovations for its offices, modernize building systems and add an expanded, tenant-only conference center.

1919 M Street was built in 1967. The 274,000-square-foot building was last renovated in 2000. Roughly 125 MBA employees work at the headquarters location.

The MBA sold a former headquarters building at 1331 L St. NW in 2010, just two years after moving into the newly completed building. The sale came as the commercial real estate market in D.C. crashed during the Great Recession.

