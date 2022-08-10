Mortgage Bankers Association gets deal on Dupont Circle HQ lease renewal

Avison Young, which brokered the lease renewal for MBA, said it was able to reduce its rent costs by more than $4.2 million over the life of the lease.

The Mortgage Bankers Association has renewed its headquarters lease at 1919 M St. NW in D.C., and negotiated a lower price for the renewal.

The MBA occupies the fifth floor of the eight-story building at 20th and M streets, near Dupont Circle. It renewed a lease through 2035 for roughly 35,000 square feet.

Building owner JBG Smith will also fund substantial renovations for its offices, modernize building systems and add an expanded, tenant-only conference center.

1919 M Street was built in 1967. The 274,000-square-foot building was last renovated in 2000. Roughly 125 MBA employees work at the headquarters location.

The MBA sold a former headquarters building at 1331 L St. NW in 2010, just two years after moving into the newly completed building. The sale came as the commercial real estate market in D.C. crashed during the Great Recession.