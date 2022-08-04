WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/04/2022

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials fell, while the Nasdaq rose. Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped.

Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,151.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.68 points, or 0.3%, to 32,726.82.

The Nasdaq rose 52.42 points, or 0.4%, to 12,720.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,906.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.65 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 118.31 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 329.89 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 21.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 614.24 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is down 3,611.48 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,924.39 points, or 18.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 338.86 points, or 15.1%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

Water water everywhere: EPA using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to make it safer to drink

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up