DC’s FiscalNote rings NYSE opening Bell after Monday’s IPO

Data tracking company FiscalNote, which also owns CQ Roll Call, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning.

Data tracking company FiscalNote, which also owns CQ Roll Call, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, to mark the company’s recent listing on the NYSE.

FiscalNote began trading on the NYSE Aug. 1 after completing a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Co. (SPAC) Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement praising the company.

“We have been incredibly proud to witness and support FiscalNote’s growth as they have proven what is possible for tech in D.C.,” Bowser said.

In 2017, the District provided FiscalNote with a $750,000 grant to use as a security deposit on its headquarters at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

FiscalNote now has about 800 employees with operations in eight countries. About half of the Fortune 500 companies are clients. FiscalNote’s investors include AOL co-founder Steve Case and Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang.

FiscalNote’s software tracks legal and regulatory filings, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to collect and analyze legislative, regulatory and geopolitical data for clients. Its $180 million acquisition of CQ Roll Call in 2018 gave it access to its subscriber-based services for news, data and analysis about Congress and legislation.

FiscalNote was one of seven D.C.-based companies to achieve unicorn status in 2021, with valuations topping $1 billion. CBRE recently ranked the D.C. region No. 4 on its list of best tech talent markets.