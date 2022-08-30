RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $5.37 to $91.64 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $5.78 to $99.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 19 cents to $2.69 a gallon. September heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.82 a gallon. October natural gas fell 30 cents to $9.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $13.40 to $1,736.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 38 cents to $18.29 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0021 from 99.92 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up