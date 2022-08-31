RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Business & Finance » Bed Bath & Beyond,…

Bed Bath & Beyond, Chewy fall; Snap, ChargePoint rise

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $2.58 to $9.53.

The struggling home goods retailer announced a major restructuring and a stock sale.

HP Inc., down $2.39 to $28.71.

The maker of printers and computers reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell well short of what Wall Street was expecting.

Snap Inc., up 87 cents to $10.88.

The parent company of the Snapchat social media app said it would cut 20% of its work force.

Chewy Inc., down $3.06 to $34.33.

The online pet supplies retailer reported revenue that was below analysts’ forecasts.

Seagate Technology Inc., down $2.46 to $66.96.

The data storage company sharply cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter, citing weaker economic trends in Asia.

PVH Corp., down $6.59 to $56.25.

The parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger cut its forecasts for full-year results.

Netflix Inc., up $2.91 to $223.56.

The streaming video company reportedly hired two executives to build out its ad-supported service.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., up $1.78 to $16.27.

The operator of an electric vehicle charging network reported a near doubling of revenue.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up