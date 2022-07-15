RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Business & Finance » Star Hill Brewery makes…

Star Hill Brewery makes a U.Va. Pale Ale

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 10:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starr Hill Brewery, in Crozet, Virginia, which opened its first D.C.-area location in Tysons last year, has partnered with the University of Virginia to produce licensed craft beer products. The first, Wahoo Pale Ale, will be released Aug. 1.

Starr Hill calls Wahoo Pale Ale a beer packed with fruit-forward hop flavors backed by a smooth malt finish. It’ll be sold in 12-ounce cans, 16-ounce cans and on tap at its six locations throughout Virginia.

Wahoo Pale Ale will be sold at U.Va. athletic events, and grocery stores as well.

Starr Hill Brewery has partnered with the University of Virginia to produce licensed craft beer products. The first is the Wahoo Pale Ale. (Courtesy Star Hill Brewery)

Last fall, Starr Hill opened the Starr Hill Biergarten as part of a 2.5-acre sky garden and public park, called The Perch, at Capital One’s Tysons headquarters.

Starr Hill is one of the oldest craft brewers in Virginia. Its original brewery opened in Charlottesville in 1999, sharing space with the Starr Hill Music Hall. It relocated its brewing facilities to a former ConAgra Foods plant outside of Crozet, Virginia, in 2005, where it also has a taproom.

It still has a taproom in downtown Charlottesville, with others in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Richmond.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A federally-backed effort to improve cybersecurity of US manufacturing

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up