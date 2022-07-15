Star Hill Brewery makes a U.Va. Pale Ale

Starr Hill Brewery, in Crozet, Virginia, which opened its first D.C.-area location in Tysons last year, has partnered with the University of Virginia to produce licensed craft beer products. The first, Wahoo Pale Ale, will be released Aug. 1.

Starr Hill calls Wahoo Pale Ale a beer packed with fruit-forward hop flavors backed by a smooth malt finish. It’ll be sold in 12-ounce cans, 16-ounce cans and on tap at its six locations throughout Virginia.

Wahoo Pale Ale will be sold at U.Va. athletic events, and grocery stores as well.

Last fall, Starr Hill opened the Starr Hill Biergarten as part of a 2.5-acre sky garden and public park, called The Perch, at Capital One’s Tysons headquarters.

Starr Hill is one of the oldest craft brewers in Virginia. Its original brewery opened in Charlottesville in 1999, sharing space with the Starr Hill Music Hall. It relocated its brewing facilities to a former ConAgra Foods plant outside of Crozet, Virginia, in 2005, where it also has a taproom.

It still has a taproom in downtown Charlottesville, with others in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Richmond.