FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/1/2022

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week.

It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street. The latest choppy trading comes as investors worry about high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. It is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,825.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1%, to 31,097.26.

The Nasdaq rose 99.11 points, or 0.9%, to 11,127.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.77 points, or 1.2%, to 1,727.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 86.41 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 403.42 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 479.77 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.98 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 940.85 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is down 5,241.04 points, or 14.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,517.13 points, or 28.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 517.56 points, or 23.1%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up