WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » Exxon profits soar along…

Exxon profits soar along with the cost of crude

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 7:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump.

The Irving, Texas, company increased oil and gas production as crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel.

Revenue skyrocketed to $115.68 billion in revenue, up from $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices area also elevated due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major supplier of natural gas.

Exxon earned $4.21 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.02 per share, according to analysts polled by Factset.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up