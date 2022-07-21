WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $3.53 to $96.35 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $3.06 to $103.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 13 cents to $3.15 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.59 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $7.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $13.20 to $1,713.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $18.72 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $3.30 a pound.

The dollar fell to 137.70 Japanese yen from 138.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.0195 from $1.0177.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up