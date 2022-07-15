RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.81 to $97.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.06 to $101.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $3.21 a gallon. August heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.70 a gallon. August natural gas rose 42 cents to $7.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.20 to $1,703.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 36 cents to $18.59 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.56 Japanese yen from 138.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.0081 from $1.0032.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up