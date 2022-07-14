RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 52 cents to $95.78. a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 47 cents to $99.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $3.19 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.65 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $29.70 to $1,705.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 96 cents to $18.23 an ounce and September copper fell 11 cents to $3.21 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.87 Japanese yen from 137.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0032 from $1.0062.

