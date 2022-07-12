RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 3:12 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $8.25 to $95.84 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $7.61 to $99.49 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 20 cents to $3.26 a gallon. August heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.66 a gallon. August natural gas fell 27 cents to $6.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.90 to $1,724.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $18.96 an ounce and September copper fell 14 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.77 Japanese yen from 137.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0045 from $1.0063.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

