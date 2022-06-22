Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Sonoco Products, Korn Ferry rise; Chevron, Altria fall

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $2.93 to $174.66.

The auto parts retailer said it has opened 22 new stores in the Los Angeles market as part of an expansion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.71 to $31.32.

The copper miner slipped along with falling prices of the metal.

Sonoco Products Co., up $2.62 to $54.79.

The South Carolina-based maker of cans, plastic containers and other packaging raised its second-quarter profit forecast.

Korn Ferry, up $2.79 to $56.63.

The staffing company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $1.79 to $24.52.

The furniture company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Chevron Corp., down $6.72 to $147.87.

Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., up $1.69 to $34.64.

The specialty food distributor raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Altria Group Inc., down $4.20 to $41.50.

Regulators are reportedly preparing to order the tobacco company’s JUUL e-cigarettes off the U.S. market.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

