Puttery opens grown-up mini-golf in Penn Quarter

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 8, 2022, 9:13 AM

Puttery, an indoor mini-golf course with bars, lounges, DJs and an upscale food and beverage menu, will open a location in D.C.’s Penn Quarter later this month.

The 19,000-square foot Puttery is in the International Spy Museum’s former location at 800 F St. NW. (The Spy Museum moved to 700 L’Enfant Plaza SW in 2019.)

Indoor mini-golf course Puttery will open in Penn Qarter later in June. (Courtesy Drive Shack/Puttery)

New York-based Drive Shack, which operates a chain of indoor-outdoor golf driving ranges similar to Topgolf, owns Puttery. This is its third location. Others are in Dallas and Charlotte. The company plans to open in other markets as well.

Puttery’s nine-hole mini-golf course includes individual hole themes, such as Art Museum, Conservatory and Illusion. And you can drink while you play (no guests under 21).

One round costs $18 per person, according to the Puttery website, and each round of play takes 30 to 45 minutes.

The space can also be booked for private parties from 10 up to fully reserved for 350 guests.

Puttery is not the only venue for grown-up putt-putt in D.C. London-based Swingers has an indoor mini-golf, bar and restaurant location in Dupont Circle.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

