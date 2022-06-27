SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/27/2022

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 4:22 PM

Stocks ended mixed after a day of wavering between gains and losses Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Small-company stocks rose. Declines in technology and communication stocks, and in several big retailers and travel-related companies weighed on the market. Those losses checked gains in energy stocks and elsewhere. Treasury yields rose.

Stocks closed out last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 had its best day in two years on Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.63 points, or 0.3%, to 3,900.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26.

The Nasdaq fell 83.07 points, or 0.7%, to 11,524.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.01 points, or 0.3%, to 1,771.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.07 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 4,900.04 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,120.42 points, or 26.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 473.57 points, or 21.1%.

