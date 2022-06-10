RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
DocuSign, Stitch Fix fall; Newmont, Kellogg rise

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

DocuSign Inc., down $21.43 to $65.93.

The provider of electronic signature technology reported weak first-quarter earnings.

Microsoft Corp., down $11.80 to $252.99.

Big technology companies with lofty stock values fell amid a broad selloff in the markets.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $1.44 to $6.34.

The online clothing styling service reported a bigger fiscal third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Illumina Inc., down $20.28 to $204.19.

The genetic testing company said its chief financial officer is resigning.

Kellogg Co., up 92 cents to $69.58.

Consumer goods companies that are viewed as less-risky investments held up better than the rest of the market.

Devon Energy Corp., down $2.52 to $74.06.

Energy company stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up $2.27 to $66.85 The gold miner gained ground as precious metal prices edged higher.

MGM Resorts International, down $2.54 to $31.78.

The Las Vegas powerhouse is selling its Gold Strike casino near Memphis to Cherokee Nation Entertainment for $450 million.

