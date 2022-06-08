RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.70 to $122.11 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $3.01 to $123.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents to $4.22 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $4.31 a gallon. July natural gas fell 59 cents to $8.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4.40 to $1,856.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $22.09 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.18 Japanese yen from 132.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0716 from $1.0708.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

Task force clarifies COVID-19 travel, leave policies for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up