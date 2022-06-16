Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on Travel Gear, Gadgets and More (So Far)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here, which means you'll soon be able to score deals on travel gear and other items on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here, which means you'll soon be able to score deals on travel gear and other items on Amazon. For this year's event, Amazon is touting its "lowest prices ever," with exclusive member deals already rolling out.

You’ll likely spot discounts at other stores such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Backcountry, too, all of which have offered their own version of Amazon Prime Day in the past (in some cases continuing their sales post-Prime Day).

Read on to learn about the biggest shopping event of summer.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day event when Amazon and its sellers offer deep discounts on items like home appliances, tech, toys and more. Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s meant to stimulate spending and reward consumers (or in this case, Amazon Prime members).

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals?

Yes, the online shopping event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months) to take advantage of the deals. Unless you cancel within 30 days, your membership will automatically be renewed for $14.99 a month (or $139 a year). Prime membership perks that are useful for travel and at home include:

— Free one- and two-day shipping

— Two-hour grocery delivery service

— Access to streaming services, such as Prime Video and Amazon Music

— Prime Gaming with free games and a Twitch channel subscription

— Kid-friendly books, educational apps and more via Amazon Kids+

— Amazon Photos for unlimited (vacation) photo storage and 5GB of video storage

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13, 2022, though deals have already begun to roll out. On June 21, the retailer will release pre-Prime Day offers on select Amazon devices, with up to 55% off the Kindle Paperwhite, the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019 edition) and more.

Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals available (so far) on items that are useful for travel. We will continue to update the list as new offers are announced.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage

TravelPro Platinum Elite

Named the best soft-sided carry-on bag for 2022, the 21-inch TravelPro Platinum Elite is going for up to 32% off on Amazon in this pre-Prime Day deal. This expandable carry-on spinner features a USB port and power bank pocket (power bank sold separately) for staying connected on the go; accessory pockets including a removable wet bag for toiletries; and a built-in garment suiter to keep clothing wrinkle-free. This carry-on bag also meets most airline carry-on luggage size restrictions, and according to previous purchasers, fits perfectly in the overhead bin of a plane. The similar 19-inch TravelPro Platinum Elite is also on sale.

[TravelPro Platinum Elite 21-Inch: $280.49 on Amazon. View deal.]

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage

Save $70 on the Champagne White DELSEY Paris Chatelet Suitcase or 30% off the Chocolate Brown version. Our pick for the best hard-sided carry-on luggage, this statement-piece bag is lightweight yet sturdy, with a 100% polycarbonate shell on the outside and durable, odor-reducing liner on the inside. The 21-inch bag also has mesh zippered pockets, separate laundry and shoe bags and a TSA-approved combination lock. Previous buyers love everything about this bag, though some recommend buying an additional luggage cover if you’re concerned about the white version getting dirty.

[DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage: $279 or less on Amazon. View deal.]

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro are $75 off thanks to this pre-Prime Day deal. These Apple fan-favorite headphones come with a MagSafe charging case, which charges them for up to 24 hours; a Lightning to USB-C Cable for charging and syncing the AirPods with other Apple devices; and silicone ear tips in three different sizes. The Apple AirPods are also water- and sweat-resistant, which means you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged on your beach vacation. Previous purchasers rave about these earbuds, noting the noise-canceling feature is especially useful when in loud, crowded places (think busy airports and train stations). You can turn on transparency mode when you need to listen for an important announcement, though.

[Apple AirPods Pro: $174.99 on Amazon. View deal.]

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

If you’re in the market for over-ear headphones, check out the highly rated Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones. Listed for $70 off on Amazon, these sleek yet comfortable headphones feature a mic for phone calls, Amazon Alexa voice control and adaptive sound control for an optimal listening experience. Recent reviewers rave about the noise-canceling function in particular, and many say these are the best headphones they’ve ever owned. With up to 30 hours of battery life, these headphones are ideal for long-haul flights and road trips.

[Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones: $278.99 on Amazon. View deal.]

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on E-readers

Kindle with a Built-In Front Light

Get a Kindle with a Built-in Front Light and three months free of Kindle Unlimited for $59.99, $30 less than its usual price. A new take on the classic e-reader, the 10th generation Kindle receives praise its built-in front light; adjustable brightness and text size; the ability to translate words and look up definitions without leaving the page you’re on (especially convenient if you’re referencing a digital travel guide or book while vacationing abroad); and 8GB of storage. Bonus: A single charge lasts weeks.

[Kindle with a Built-In Front Light: $59.99 on Amazon. View deal.]

Kindle Kids

This Kindle Kids e-reader deal is valued at up to $219, was recently listed at $109.99, and is now on sale for $64.99 on Amazon. The 10th generation Kindle Kids comes with a kid-friendly cover, one year of Amazon Kids+ and a two-year, worry-free guarantee (if it breaks within two years, it can be returned and replaced for free). It also features parental controls and is preloaded with all the Harry Potter books plus the first book from the Artemis Fowl series. Note that this parent- and kid-approved device is designed for reading only, with a black-and-white, glare-free screen. It doesn’t offer the ability to download videos or games, nor does it present any ads. Many parents are happy with this purchase for their children, noting it has encouraged their kids to read more.

[Kindle Kids: $64.99 on Amazon. View deal.]

