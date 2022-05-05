RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Wayfair, Etsy fall; Albemarle, Booking Holdings rise

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., down $8.23 to $101.63.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is buying mortgage software company Black Knight for $13.1 billion.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $68.58 to $2,171.91.

The online booking service beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Albemarle Corp., up $21.03 to $236.50.

The specialty chemicals company significantly raised its revenue forecast for the year.

TripAdvisor Inc., up $1.25 to $25.80.

The travel website named a new CEO and reported strong first-quarter revenue.

Kellogg Co., up $2.38 to $70.23.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wayfair Inc., down $23.31 to $67.45.

The online home goods retailer reported a bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Etsy Inc., down $18.40 to $90.93.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Centene Corp., up $1.91 to $84.82.

The healthcare company is selling two of its pharmacy businesses and expects proceeds of about $2.8 billion.

