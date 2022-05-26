RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
More affordable DC housing, in the DC Housing Authority’s own backyard

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 9:52 AM

The D.C. Housing Authority has sold its headquarters site on North Capitol Street NE, clearing the way for developers who plan hundreds of apartments, many of them affordable units, including deeply affordable units for DCHA residents.

Ares Management Corporation and MRP Realty have closed on the land and say Phase 1 construction on the mixed-income residential development is set to begin immediately.

Planned housing at 1133 North Capitol, the former site of the D.C. Housing Authority headquarters. (Courtesy MRP Realty)

Phase 1 will include 430 apartments, 86 of which will meet the District’s threshold for affordable, 43 of those for Housing Authority residents. The site, at 1133 North Capitol, is two blocks from the NoMa Metro station.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

The project is a joint venture between Ares, MRP, CSG Urban Partners and Taylor Adams Associates. It is being financed by Arkansas-based Bank OZK.

DCHA will use proceeds from the site’s sale to fund its new headquarters.

The multiphase development will eventually include 1,200 apartments, at least half of which would be set aside for residents earning 30% of the median family income or less.

DCHA’s headquarters will move to the new Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s headquarters building at 300 7th St. SW, occupying 52,000 square feet with a 12-year lease. Its Office of Public Safety will move to Douglas Development’s office building at 515 New York Ave.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

