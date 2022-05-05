Maryland casinos just had the 4th-best month on record

Maryland’s six casinos had a total of $171 million in gaming revenue in April, up 5.3% from a year earlier and surpassing March to become the fourth-best month on record for casino gaming revenue.

Of that total, contributions to various state programs totaled $71.8 million. The largest share of that goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund, collecting $52.2 million in April gaming revenue.

In April 2021, MGM National Harbor and Baltimore’s Horseshoe casino were still operating at 50% capacity because of the pandemic. The remaining four casinos had lifted all capacity limitations by last April, though some slot machine and table game seats were blocked off for social distancing guidelines at the time.

MGM National Harbor generated the most gaming revenue and saw the biggest year-over-year increase. In April, National Harbor tallied $71 million in gaming revenue, up 13.1% from a year ago.

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $58.1 million in gaming revenue, up just 1% from last April.

Gaming revenue at Horseshoe casino was down 3.8% at $19 million.

Among the state’s three smaller casinos, gambling revenue was modestly higher at Rocky Gap Casino, and lower at Hollywood Casino and Ocean Towns.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and state contributions online.