How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks on Wall Street.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped after forecasting better results than analysts were expecting. Paramount soared after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the media company.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained ground. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal investors are feeling bullish on the economy. Treasury yields rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 80.84 points, or 2%, to 4,088.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.17 points, or 1.3%, to 32,654.59.

The Nasdaq rose 321.73 points, or 2.8%, to 11,984.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 56.87 points, or 3.2%, to 1,840.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 64.96 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 457.93 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.52 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.63 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 677.33 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is down 3,683.71 points, or 10.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,660.45 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 405.01 points, or 18%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.