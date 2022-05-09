RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Fast-growing Compass leases space by historic DC church

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 9:27 AM

New York-based real estate firm Compass, which has grown its presence in the D.C. market rapidly since first expanding here eight years ago, has signed a full-floor lease at 1401 Massachusetts Ave., NW.

The building is an annex next to the historic National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle. Swiss developer Akelius acquired the building from Rock Creek Property in 2019. The church originally sold the 1950s-era annex, then known as the Campbell Building, to D.C.-based Rock Creek in 2017.

The building had previously been used by the church as classrooms.

Compass has signed a full-floor lease at 1401 Massachusetts Ave., NW. (Courtesy Illustrate My Design)

JLL brokered the Compass lease for 12,000 square feet on the entire fourth floor, which has direct access to the building’s new roof terrace.

The building has access to a roof terrace on the fifth floor. (Courtesy Illustrate My Design)

“Alongside the value of the location, the quality of the wellness and amenity offerings at the building was absolutely something that stood apart. We look forward to having the ability to entertain on the fifth floor outdoor terrace overlooking Thomas Circle,” said Marc Pina, managing director for sales at Compass.

Compass will keep its nearby existing offices at 1313 14th St., NW, and it will have more than 500 brokers between the two offices.

It has other offices throughout Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Compass had $14.1 billion in residential real estate sales volume in the D.C. region in 2021, unseating Long & Foster Real Estate from its long-held position as No. 1 residential real estate firm by sales volume in the Washington metro market, though Long & Foster remained No. 1 based on number of homes sold, the Washington Business Journal reported, citing Long & Foster President Larry Foster.

The building’s restoration and conversion included the addition of two stories and a new plaza in front of the building. The Class A property has 52,000 square feet of leasable space.

JLL said the only remaining full floor space available is on the first- and second floors.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

