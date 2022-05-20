Evolving Annapolis Town Center adds 3 more big retailers

Three new places to shop are coming to Annapolis Town Center. Which ones are they?

The repositioning of Annapolis Town Center, operated by Trademark Property Company, has signed on three more big national retail chains.

Designer eyeglass chain Warby Parker will open a store there this summer. Pottery Barn opens later this year, as does a Williams Sonoma store.

Renovations at Annapolis Town Center include the addition of a new community gathering area called The Green Village with a Boathouse Pavilion for events that will open this summer, as well as a seasonal ice skating rink. Seating and fire pits are being added, as are murals from area artists.

Trademark Property has already completed a new paseo walkway between parking and retail areas.

Other new tenants that have opened in the last two years include home furnishings retailer Z Gallerie, True Food Kitchen, Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar.

Annapolis Town Center has more than 50 retail and restaurant tenants. It is anchored by Whole Foods Market and Target. The center has 45,000 square feet of office space and more than 550 apartments and condos.