RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » Business & Finance » DC is transient, but…

DC is transient, but no more than other big metros

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. metro area has often been labeled a transient market, with election cycles and its population of young professionals leading to a constant churn of people moving in and out.

While those dynamics are real, the D.C. area really isn’t that much more transient than other large metros right now.

“When we look at everyone who is looking to move to the Washington, D.C., metro, we find that 37% are searching from out of town. That is roughly in line with the national average — actually a little below the national average, which is about 40%,” said Chris Salviati at Apartment List, citing the apartment search site’s April Renter Migration report on inbound and outbound searches.

Another 43% of D.C.-area apartment hunters are looking for homes outside of the D.C. area, also in line with other large metro trends.

Those looking to move to the D.C. area are not looking to move far.

“A lot of it definitely is centered in the Northeast. So top inbound searches for D.C. are Baltimore, New York and Boston, as well as Philadelphia,” Salviati said.

D.C. is an expensive housing market, though, and the new rise in work-from-anywhere may change the dynamic.

“The places that have a high concentration of tech jobs are seeing a higher level of that transience. If anything, we might see a little bit more of a heightened impact in D.C. from that,” Salviati said.

Apartment List’s interactive Migration Report lists inbound and outbound searches in map form for the top major metro areas.

The top inbound searches for D.C. are Baltimore, New York and Boston, as well as Philadelphia. (Courtesy Apartment List)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up